Queen and other living people pronounced dead in French radio glitch

A MAJOR glitch on French radio pronounced the Queen dead, along with several other people who are still living, in its published obituaries.

Radio France Internationale (RFI), who admitted to having a “technical problem”, went live prematurely on its website with a list of deaths which included Clint Eastwood, Pele and Brigitte Bardot.

“We offer our apologies to the people concerned and to you who follow and trust us,” the broadcaster added.

Broadcasters and media outlets often prepare obituary material in order to be able to publish it promptly when a death is announced.

