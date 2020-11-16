POLICE in East Anglia have launched a man hunt for dine and dash ‘Bonnie and Clyde’

Police have launched a search for a couple who have been racking up huge bills in pubs and restaurants since January. Their trick is to give proprietors a fake address and phone number once their card is declined, and waltz out without paying. They are believed to have hit over a dozen eateries in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

-- Advertisement --



Julie and Stephen Penney, who own the Swann Inn in Monks Eleigh, were conned out of £56 by the couple, who scoffed a meal and double vodkas.

Julie, 52, said: “They have this down to a fine art.

“They were completely at ease, they didn’t give us any cause for concern.

“They were very confident and smooth.”

Footage of the couple, captured on the Swan’s CCTV system, has since been passed to the police.

Julie added: “They must have been having a free meal every night at that point.

“We’re all struggling massively at the moment.

“And to have a couple take advantage for their own selfish gains is not on.

“They’re like East Anglia’s Bonnie and Clyde.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police hunt dine and dash ‘Bonnie and Clyde’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.