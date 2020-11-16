POLICE break up underground fight club in the Bronx



Police raided a warehouse on Coster Street in Hunts Point at 11:15pm on Saturday, November 14 and found more than 200 people watching and participating in illegal boxing. The CEO of the so-called Rumble in the Bronx, Michael Roman, 32, was arrested and faces a $15,000 fine for breaking social-distancing rules, illegally warehousing alcohol and running an illegal fight club.

Ten others were arrested from the Bronx, Brooklyn and Long Island, and two handguns along with drugs and alcohol, were seized.

All those arrested face hefty fines for organising the event.

Last month, police in the Bronx broke up an illegal Halloween party that drew more than 500 revellers to an unused warehouse.

