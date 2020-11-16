Piers Morgan Slams Southgate for Keeping Quite on COVID

Piers Morgan has slammed Gareth Southgate for keeping quiet about his positive Covid-19 test. The former football star, and England Manager had seen Morgan several days before testing positive but kept quiet when he received the test results.

Morgan took to Twitter to air his grievance, tweeting that “Hmmmm… England manager Gareth Southgate reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 on Oct 25.”

“I was chatting with him on Oct 22 at GQ Heroes event, with the magazine’s editors.

“He didn’t tell any of us he tested positive 3 days later. If dates are correct, that’s disgraceful.”

The England Football team are regularly tested for Covid-19. It is currently unknown if Southgate, 50, tested positive from a routine test, or whether he first developed symptoms and then had to be tested. Whichever, Morgan and others were not notified of the positive result, and even the England team were not aware. Southgate has since tested negative for COVID and is doing well.

