Paramedic rescues dog that fell off cliff

PARAMEDIC rescues a dog that fell off a 70-foot cliff in Texas

A Texas paramedic performed a ‘miraculous’ rescue at the Pennybacker Bridge overlook in Austin on Thursday, November 12, when he rappelled down a 70-foot cliff to save the dog.

Paramedic Bob Luddy was doing some rope training nearby when he heard Stout’s owner frantically shouting for help after the dog plunged off the cliff.

“After the owner identified where the dog had fallen from, Capt. Luddy rigged an anchor strap to a tree, attached a rappel line and safety line to the anchor, and rappelled down the cliff face,” Austin-Travis County Emergency Services said.

“Luddy didn’t think he’d find the dog alive, but at the bottom Stout was “miraculously, mostly unharmed,” according to the agency.

“He must have fallen about 70 feet, and hit a few branches and bushes on the way down,” Luddy said. “I was ecstatic to find him in such good condition.”

