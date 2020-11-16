PARAGLIDER, 91, survives crash onto rocks in Sydney

Joss Bots, a 91-year-old man has miraculously survived after his paraglider crashed into the sea beside a cliff in Sydney’s Northern Beaches on Sunday, November, 15. The veteran paraglider, who has 40 years experience, was found by Ambulance NSW stranded on a rocky outcrop with the tide rapidly coming in.

“I went down like a rock and I just hit the rock face with my feet and fell in the water,” Mr Bots told 9News.

Speaking of Ambulance NSW who came to his rescue, Mr Bots said:

“I owe them my life, that’s for sure.”

Ambulance NSW Acting Inspector Dave Stubb said:

“To be paragliding at his age and able to self-extricate, it’s an amazing job by him and just goes to show you can do anything at any age.”

