OPERATION Moonshot will fail miserably, experts warn as early trials don’t look promising



Boris Johnson’s £100billion Operation Moonshot is being slammed by experts as an ‘unethical use of public funds’ that is doomed to ‘fail miserably’.

Experts from universities in Newcastle, Birmingham, Warwick and Bristol warned that the scheme, designed to provide rapid Covid results in minutes, misses between 25 and 50 per cent of coronavirus cases. The scientists are concerned that this could actually increase the spread of the virus as participants receive false negatives.

At a virtual press conference on Monday, November 16, Professor Allyson Pollock, clinical professor of public health at the University of Newcastle, said: ‘The evidence for screening is not there.

‘The evidence around the tests is poor and weak at the moment, and needs to be improved.

‘We’re arguing the Moonshot programme really should be paused, until the cost effectiveness and the value for money of any of these programmes is well established.’

