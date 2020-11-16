Ministry sentenced to pay bonuses

AN Italian judge has sentenced the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs to pay bonuses pending since 1999 to an employee of the Spanish Embassy in Rome.

The extra payments, included in Italian legislation, amount to around €30,000, plus legal costs of €4,000.

Union CSIF considers that the sentence sets a very important precedent in the defence of personnel working abroad.

It is the first conviction of a Social Court against the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Italy for failing to comply with local work legislation.

The ruling recognises the rights of an employee with more than 21 years service, who has had his case supported by the Spanish justice system on several occasions.

The Italian Justice system also recognizes the employee’s right to receive the bonus in its entirety in subsequent years without having to go to court again to claim it.

CSIF has denounced the “disproportionate” amount spent by the Ministry on legal advice which they claim far exceeds the amount owed to the employee.

