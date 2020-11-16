Man beat pensioner and his wife to death with a walking stick

A COURT has heard how a man beat an elderly pensioner to death with her own walking stick before using it to murder his wife.

At a Hove Crown Court hearing on Monday, November 16, the court listened to the tragic events that happened outside a house in Crawley Down, West Sussex, on December 22, 2019, where Daniel Appleton killed 76-year-old Sandy Seagrave and his 32-year-old wife Amy.

38-year-old Appleton, who denies murdering them, apparently experienced a “psychotic episode” at the time, as jurors heard how he chased his wife out of their home and begun attacking her on their driveway.

His attack was interrupted by Ms Seagrave but she was killed by Appleton, brutally beating her to death with her own walking stick, before bludgeoning his wife with the same stick.