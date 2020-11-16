A MAN has been arrested in Navarra for driving under the influence of Cocaine, Heroin, and other drugs.

The 33 year-old man was arrested at around 2am on Monday morning at a check point. With the global pandemic in Spain there are numerous restrictions in place to limit the movement of citizens including curfews in place. The man was pulled over whilst driving his truck and arrested for multiple offences, giving rise to a total fine of over 6000 euros.

-- Advertisement --



The offences include driving under the influence of 5 different drugs and not having valid insurance. He was also found to be in possession of drugs and carrying a knife and was not following rules on the curfew or containment.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man Arrested in Navarra for Driving Under the Influence of Cocaine and Heroine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.