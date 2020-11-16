BALEARES residents are amongst those complaining about a phishing scam camouflaged as a Correos notification.

It might be an email bearing the logo used by Spain’s postal service. Or it could be a text message, but both will be requesting an insignificant sum – rarely much over €2 – for a delivery charge on a parcel.

-- Advertisement --



The emails look particularly authentic, with a long reference number as well as the Correos logo and occasionally a PDF file.

There will be a link to click on to effect payment but, as victims have discovered, this is just another variation on learning – and stealing – the target’s name, address and bank details.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mallorca residents find plenty of phish in the sea.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper. We lead, others follow!