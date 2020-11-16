Madeleine McCann Suspect ‘breaks two ribs in German Court Cell Incident’ Claiming he Was Attacked.

Madeleine McCann Suspect Christian ‘B’ ‘breaks two ribs in court cell incident’ while waiting for a parole hearing after serving two-thirds of his jail term for drug trafficking.

Christian Brueckner, 43, attended a court parole hearing in Germany on Monday when he was injured in a cell, with his lawyer claiming he was attacked by officials. However, they said he had fallen over and was being treated for two suspected broken ribs.

Christian Brueckner, 43, headed out for the first time in public since he was named by German police as a key figure in the 2007 disappearance. The convicted rapist and paedophile was attending court in Braunschweig seeking parole for an unrelated drugs charge. The German paedophile was named the prime suspect in Madeleine’s abduction and an investigation into these allegations is still underway.

His lawyer Friedrich Fulscher claimed he had been hurt by officials and he would be filing charges. Police were said to have been called to the court to deal with the incident and Christian B was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Last night a spokesperson for the court said: ”The exact sequence of events is now the subject of investigation. Against this background, we cannot comment on the details.” Today he was driven from prison in Kiel, two hours south to Braunschweig court where he appeared for a parole hearing.

He is currently serving 21 months for drug offences but he is eligible for parole on January 6 after serving two-thirds of his sentence. Wearing a white mask he was driven into the back of the court building flanked by two police officers before being escorted into the building for the hearing.

