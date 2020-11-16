Latest Coronavirus News for Spain Shows a Decrease in Infections

Latest Coronavirus News for Spain Shows a Decline in Infections over the Last few Days.

At last, some good news! Andalucia, Catalonia, Castilla y León, La Rioja, the Basque Country and Navarra have all registered a decrease in infections.

The Spanish Health Ministry has reported a total of 38,273 new infections and 484 deaths since Friday. Several autonomous communities have registered a decrease in the number of daily infections this Monday. Andalucia, Catalonia, the Basque Country and Navarra have reported fewer positive cases in the last 24 hours.

The region of Andalucia reported a further 2,127 infections, which is 1,200 less than a week ago. In Catalonia, 1,100 infections have been detected and Minister of Health for Catalonia, Alba Vergés, has assured that by next Monday some activities will be reopened, although she has asked for “prudence”.

In Euskadi, there is a drop of one thousand positives for the first time in two weeks. Navarra has registered 142 cases, showing a constant downward trend in recent days. However, the Provincial Government has decided to extend the perimeter closure and the curfew until December 18.

Castilla y León has also lowered its number of daily infections to 937, while La Rioja decreased to 1,502 in the last day. In Madrid, the figures provided this weekend also point to an improvement in the number of infected. The regional Executive has lifted this Monday the restrictions in 10 basic health areas of the region but maintains them in another 31 areas.

Vaccine news

A coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna has proven to be 94% effective, after a trial of over 30,000 people showed that only 5 participants developed Covid, all with mild symptoms, compared with 90 people given the placebo who became ill.

