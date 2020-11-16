Kiosk worker injured in bag snatch as thief makes off with €1,300

A kiosk worker was injured after being thrown to the ground by a bag thief who made off with her €1,300 takings.

National Police are appealing for witnesses to the bag snatch which occurred at 7.30am this morning, Monday, November 16, in Malaga city’s Avenida Santiago Ramon y Cajal.

According to police sources, the woman was heading towards her newspaper kiosk when she was assaulted by a stranger who pushed her to the floor and grabbed her bag.

The victim suffered injuries to her cheekbone and arm and needed medical assistance.

