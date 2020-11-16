K9 Club table top sale and tombola

K9 Club table top sale and tombola
CREDIT: K9

The Cornerpost Bar and Diner in Alicante is hosting a K9 Club table top sale and tombola on Saturday, November 21, from 2pm.

The event is held annually to raise much-needed funds for the local animal rescue charity.

There will be a tombola, craft table and plenty of bargains to be snapped up from K9’s fundraiser shops.

K9 Club is an animal rescue organisation operating in the Valencia region, run by a dedicated team of volunteers who feel strongly about animal welfare and work hard to rescue, care for and rehome animals.

The non-profit making organisation relies totally on public donations, fundraising and the income from its two charity shops in San Fulgencio.


