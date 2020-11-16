Joe Biden Says ‘More People May Die’ if Trump Continues to Refuse To Talk about the Transition.

Joe Biden says Donald Trump’s refusal to start transition means ‘more people may die’, as he warned of a ‘dark’ time before the COVID vaccine arrives. The president-elect had just finished talks with CEOs and unions about the economy when he spoke to reporters about the problem. Biden warned a ‘dark winter’ is ahead as the nation battles the coronavirus pandemic and awaits a vaccine. The US coronavirus rate now surpasses 11 Million with more states reporting a daily surge in infections.

The president-elect spoke about the pandemic-devastated economy after holding a virtual meeting with CEOs and labour leaders, including AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka and General Motors CEO Mary Barra. He said, quote: ‘We’re all agreed that we want to get the economy back on track. We need our workers to get back to the job and that means getting the virus under control. We’re going into a very dark winter. Things are going to get tougher before it gets easier,’ he warned as coronavirus cases are on the rise in the United States.

Former first lady Michelle Obama shamed President Donald Trump and his administration for refusing to start the transition to the Biden-Harris administration because some things are ‘bigger than anybody’s ego.’

‘Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that had put my family in danger. That wasn’t something I was ready to forgive,’ the former first lady wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. ‘But I knew that, for the sake of our country, I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside.’

Obama said that compelled her to reach out to incoming first lady Melania Trump and walk her through what the position entailed.

