House party in Valencia ends in a fight with police

A HOUSE party in Valencia ends in a fight with several police officers, which saw three men arrested following the Covid-rule breaching bash.

Policia Nacional officers broke up the party, who were also found to be in possession of around nine grams of cocaine, after neighbours complained that it was breaking COVID regulations by having more than the number of people allowed, resulting in a fight.

The incident occurred on Saturday, November 14, around 4.30am, with one attacker wielding a baseball bat before taking refuge in the house, slamming the door and catching the arm and shoulder of one of the officers.

More police support arrived around 20 minutes later and one of the men agreed to leave the house, but not before trying to get rid of the cocaine package through the window, which was recovered by a policeman already on the street.

