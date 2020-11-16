Higher uptake for flu jabs

THIRTY PER CENT of Baleares residents considered at-risk from flu were vaccinated during the first three weeks of this year’s campaign.

In that time 111,128 people received the jabs, the health authorities revealed, an increase of 28.7 per cent on the same period last year.

Of these, 66,224 were over 65 although the response was proportionately highest from the 3,438 under-14s who have now had the flu vaccine, 88 per cent more than last year.

The authorities stressed the importance of vaccinating against flu, as this will can to prevent collapsing the health system while avoiding double coronavirus-flu infections.

