High street stores warn they may never reopen

Several high street giants, including M&S, JD Sports and Carphone Warehouse have warned that they may never reopen if the UK lockdown is extended beyond December 2.

In a letter to The Times, signed by over 60 retailers, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said that “many stores” may never again open as retailers are losing out on more than £2billion per week during lockdown.

The letter reads: “Retailers have invested hundreds of millions in making their stores Covid-secure, keeping both customers and staff safe.

“Yet retail stands on the brink and decisive Government action is needed to save it.

“Retailers of all shapes and sizes must be allowed to reopen by the start of December.”

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: “The closure of thousands of retailers is compounding the challenges facing our high streets.

“Non-essential’ stores are estimated to be losing £2 billion per week during lockdown – yet rents continue to mount, and the business rates cliff edge is looming.

“To avoid local communities being hit hard by large scale shop closures and job losses, the Chancellor must address three issues – rents, rates and reopening.”

