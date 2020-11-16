UK nationals who are living in Spain or move there permanently before the end of 2020, will see their rights to access healthcare in Spain stay the same from 1 January 2021 for as long as they remain resident.

The Embassy strongly encourages those who haven’t yet registered for healthcare as a resident in Spain to do so. UK nationals can find further guidance on how to register correctly on their Healthcare in Spain page on gov.uk.

From 1 January 2021, the current UK European Health Insurance Cards (EHICs) may no longer be valid. Visitors and other groups travelling to the EU are already being advised to check their situation and make changes to their travel insurance cover.

However, there are a number of groups living and working in the EU and EFTA countries, such as those claiming state pensions, students and others who, under the Withdrawal Agreement (WA), will continue to be covered as they are now, including the receipt of a UK issued EHIC.

These groups will need to apply for a new EHIC to replace their existing card – www.nhs.uk/ehic but to find out more view PDF attached to this post.

CRA EHIC Stakeholder letter SPAIN

For specific questions, email healthcare.spain@fcdo.gov.uk.

