Guardia Civil Detain Immigrants After Beach Landing in Nerja

The Guardia Civil has detained 4 immigrants after a beach landing near Nerja in Axarquia.

The 4 men were detained on the Burriana beach in Nerja on Monday 16 November. The men arrived on shore from a small boat with an outboard motor and the Guardia Civil were assisted by a helicopter. The detentions were made at around 9.30am.

It has only been a couple of months since the last immigrant landing in Axarquia with a similar style. It is believed that larger boats are dropping the small inflatable boats with the immigrants on and leaving them to make their own way to shore. Spain has seen several confirmed landings this year and has also suspected landings.

