Glasgow Sex Beast Who Raped Drunk Teen in Lane is Fighting for His Life After a 40ft ‘Fall’ From a Third Floor Jail Balcony.

A SEX fiend who raped a girl of 17 within six minutes of spotting her is fighting for life after falling 40ft from a jail balcony. Inmate Ji Ren Lin, 32, suffered head, neck and leg injuries in the apparent third-floor jump at Barlinnie nick’s E Hall, according to The Scottish Sun.

Officers at the Glasgow jail battled to save the Hong Kong-born convicted rapist following the horror in the sex offenders’ wing. Paramedics then rushed him to the city’s Royal Infirmary where he remains in a serious condition. A source said: “Lin is in a really bad way after he landed on the concrete floor.

Prison staff keep him alive until paramedics turned up and took over. He is in a protective hall where all the sex cases go in jail. “All the staff who dealt with it are quite shaken up. It was quite horrific.” The Scottish Prison Service confirmed an incident had taken place but refused to comment further.

The case details-16 OCT 2020

A man who raped his 17-year-old victim within six minutes of meeting her was today jailed for five years. Ji Ren Lin, 32, carried his teenage victim, who was drunk and incapable of giving consent, into a lane in Glasgow city centre on November 21, 2018, and raped her.

The attack by Lin on the girl, who was a stranger, took place in East Bath Lane. Afterwards, he left her distressed and crying and went back to work at a Chinese restaurant. The High Court in Glasgow heard the teenager who had been at a works night out came across Lin as he dumped boxes outside the restaurant. The teenager later died in March 2019.

