Giant prehistoric lake discovered in Greenland

GIANT prehistoric lake discovered buried under ice in Greenland



A giant 2,700 square mile prehistoric lake has been discovered more than a mile under the ice in Greenland, the first of its kind found anywhere on earth. Discovered by a team of US scientists using low-flying NASA aircrafts, the lake is thought to have formed millions of years ago when the area was ice-free.

-- Advertisement --



Lead author Dr Guy Paxman, of Columbia University, New York, said: ‘This could be an important repository of information, in a landscape that right now is totally concealed and inaccessible.

‘We are working to try and understand how the Greenland ice sheet has behaved in the past. It is important if we want to understand how it will behave in future decades.’

The lake described in Earth and Planetary Science Letters is believed to contain an archive of fossils and chemical signals dating to a previously unknown distant past.

________________________________________________________________________

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.