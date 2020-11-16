Fines for holding phone

THE Guardia Civil may be able to fine drivers for having a mobile phone in their hand even if they are not using it.

The General Traffic Department has reported that the preliminary draft of a new traffic law contemplates that holding the phone while driving a vehicle could lead to a fine.

The new law, approved by the Council of Ministers, but still to go through parliament, is worrying Spanish drivers. Following the announcement that drivers will no longer be able to exceed the maximum limit on conventional roads by 20km/h to overtake, it is now known that simply holding the phone, if seen on the numerous traffic cameras which are placed on roads throughout Spain, could lead to drivers to lose six points off their license, that’s double the current fine. It is hoped that measures will lead to fewer people getting distracted at the wheel.

The new law is not likely to come into effect until the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

