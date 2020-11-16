Fewer traffic problems for Algaida

ALGAIDA’S ring-road has opened up multiple options for reducing traffic in the town centre.

With the road linking the Manacor and Llucmajor roads finished, the town hall intends to spend €125,000 on creating another access to the Es Porrassar municipal sports ground.

The car park adjoining the ring road will have a pedestrian path to Es Porrassar, explained Algaida’s mayor Maria Antonia Mulet, who said that this will help to ease traffic inside the town, particularly on match or training days.

