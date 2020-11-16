ETA terrorists moved closer to home

THE Interior Ministry has removed ETA terrorists from the isolation units of four prisons and sent them to other penitentiary centres so they are closer to their families.

Amongst those moved is Francisco Javier Garcia Gaztelu, better known as Txapote, who was sentenced for his involvement in the murder of several Partido Popular politicians during his activity with the Basque separatist terrorist group.

He was serving time in Huelva prison and others have been moved from prisons in Cordoba, Sevilla and Estremera.

The only ETA member to remain in isolation, according to the association of relatives of members of the terrorist group who are in prison (Etxerat) is the former leader, Jurdan Martitegi, who is in Soto del Real prison, and claims to be “proud” of his activity within the gang.

Despite these transfers, the terrorists’ relatives still consider that the actions taken by the Prison Institution are insufficient, and add that some of them should be released.

So far, 94 terrorists have been moved closer to their relatives since Pedro Sanchez became president. There are 197 ETA terrorists in prison in Spain, and the Association of Victims of Terrorism has complained that the transfers are because the government needs to support of EH Bildu.

