Electrician cuts former client’s supply causing €6,400 damage over “unpaid work”

An electrician has been arrested for cutting a former client’s electricity supply, causing €6,400 worth of damage, over “unpaid work”.

According to the National Police, the 34-year-old Spaniard accessed the homeowner’s meter from the roadside, and cut the wiring causing significant damage to the alleged victim’s garage door, electrical appliances and other gadgets.

Sources said the electrician claims he was owed money for unpaid work and deliberately set out to sabotage the former client’s electricity supply.

