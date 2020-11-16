Death of elderly couple ‘unexplained’

DEATH of elderly couple found at home branded ‘unexplained’ by detectives

The bodies of an elderly couple were discovered in their home in the Bucks Hill, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, on Sunday afternoon, November 15. Detectives have branded their deaths as ‘unexplained’ and have launched an investigation.

Detective Inspector Carl Buckley from Nuneaton Serious and Complex Crime Team said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of the couple.

“At this time there are no obvious signs of any suspicious behaviour however we are keeping an open mind. A post mortem is planned and this should help give us a better picture of what happened.

“There will be a high police presence in the area today as we work to piece together what has happened. I’d urge anyone who saw the couple in the last few days or has any information that could help us to get in touch.”

