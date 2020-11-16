Cryptocurrency scammer arrested in Tenerife

A CRYPTOCURRENCY scammer has been arrested in Tenerife following an investigation into a Ponzi-type scam that saw €378,750 stolen, affecting at least 26 people.

Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil officers have arrested the chief executive of a company based in the Canary Islands that, allegedly, was defrauding people through investments in cryptocurrencies using a Ponzi-type scam.

Officers also raided four company offices, located in the towns of Adeje, Arona and Candelaria, where they have seized three high-end vehicles, abundant documentation and electronic devices, as well as, numerous bank accounts in the name of the investigated persons, which have now been blocked.

