CRIME has reportedly been down in Spain since the start of the pandemic, according to the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

-- Advertisement --



Marlaska reported on Monday, November 16, that the crime rate in the country has dropped by 13.5 percent between the months of March and November, and has attributed the decline to the restrictions in movement through lockdowns and royal-decree.

Despite the positive news, the minister did admit that computer crimes have increased, as more people have been forced to stay at home, and has said that the Ministry will be creating more concrete cybersecurity plans, especially in the area of child pornography.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Crime down in Spain since start of pandemic according to Interior Minister”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.