A COVID-19 outbreak had been detected in a care home in the Velez Malaga area. The care home has unfortunately become one of the latest places to experience an outbreak of the virus.

The Velez-Malaga care home has 26 cases of Coronavirus detected so far, 11 of those being staff and 15 being residents. There are currently multiple care homes in the Malaga area with outbreaks. Diario Sur reports that “since the pandemic began, 152 people living in nursing homes in Malaga have died of coronavirus and 502 infected have been cured.”

-- Advertisement --



The global pandemic shows no signs of stopping but there is positive news of several effective vaccines that will be available soon, and Italy has invented a Hug room, where care home residents are able to safely greet and hug loved ones.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “COVID-19 Outbreak Detected in a Velez-Malaga Care Home”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.