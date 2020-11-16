Council promotes healthy life habits with photo contest for young people

Velez-Malaga Council has launched a photographic competition to promote healthy life habits among the town’s young people.

THE initiative is aimed at 12 to 18-year-olds who are invited to submit pictures related to ‘healthy habits’ before December 1.

Launching the contest, with the support of the Velez-Málaga Regional Centre for Drug Dependence, councilor for Social Rights and Equality, Víctor González, stressed “the importance of promoting a healthy lifestyle, such as having a balanced diet, doing physical exercise, having social activity as well as avoiding toxic habits such as alcohol abuse, tobacco and other substances ”.

González added: “The objective is to educate young people about drug and alcohol consumption and promote healthy lifestyle habits.

“We work on prevention by carrying out campaigns throughout the year, giving talks in schools and institutes with the aim of making young people aware of the affects that addiction has, not only for oneself but also the damage that we can cause to others, for example driving under the influence of alcohol ”.

Data from the Regional Centre for Drug Dependence shows that 1, 558 people with addictions have requested treatment so far this year.

Photographs in jpeg format can be emailed to: cad@velezmalaga.es

