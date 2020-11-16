CHRISTMAS toys might be rationed in the UK due to shortages

Experts have warned that a combination of an increase in online ordering, Covid lockdown and staff shortages could mean there will be a shortage of supplies and delay in deliveries in the run-up to Christmas 2020. Even the Christmas day dinner may be under threat, as supplies of turkeys are at an all-time low.

It comes as Lego have revealed they have to ration supplies as stock in shops is running low.

Gary Grant, founder of The Entertainer, Britain’s biggest toy chain, confirmed Lego had slashed his November delivery to 40% of what was ordered.

He said: “I would be surprised if I get more than that in December. Lego is having a problem in terms of supply.

“If you are planning on getting a Lego set for Christmas, do not leave it until December.”

Online fashion giant ASOS has also signalled a possible shortage of sportswear after a spike in demand during the lockdown.

