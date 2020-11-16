Christmas Comes Early for Gateshead

THIS year Christmas has come early for Gateshead, as a family’s traditional lights display comes early. The lights display has been put up in November to bring festive cheer to people in Lockdown.

The Christmas display that has been a tradition since 2007 and normally takes around a week to put up in Gateshead, boasts around 1000 lights and costs £5 a day in electricity to run. The family live in Rodsley Avenue, and David Pilkington, Maria Keeney their son Connor, enjoy spreading the festive cheer among the community.

The Chronicle Live reports David saying that “With everything that’s been going on with the coronavirus we decided this year that we would get them out sooner. We thought it would boost people during lockdown.”

“Our son Connor has ADHD so he doesn’t mix with a lot of people but when he sees people coming and looking at the lights it really makes him happy. Then he goes out and buys a load more.”

The festive scene is usually witnessed by many people with some travelling for miles to see the show. The lights are estimated to have cost around £7000 and normally are only up for December. But this year, Christmas truly has come early and will hopefully boost the spirit of residents in Gateshead.

