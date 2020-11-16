China Finds Traces of Coronavirus in Frozen Pork from France and Germany Sparking Fears of Fresh Outbreaks.

The Chinese city of Jinan said over the weekend it had found coronavirus on beef and tripe and their packaging from Brazil, Bolivia and New Zealand, while two other provincial capitals detected it on packaging on pork from Argentina.

China is ramping up testing on frozen foods after repeatedly detecting the virus on imported products, triggering disrupting import bans, even as the World Health Organization says the risk of catching COVID-19 from frozen food is low.

In Jinan, capital of eastern China’s Shandong province, the goods involved were imported by a unit of Guotai International Group 002091.SZ, and Shanghai Zhongli Development Trade, the city’s municipal health commission said late on Saturday.

They entered through ports in Shanghai, it said, without naming the companies that shipped the products to China. More than 7,500 people who may have been exposed tested negative for coronavirus, it said.

The frozen pork cases were reported in Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan province, and Xian, capital of Shaanxi. It was not immediately clear if the two cases were connected.

The samples that tested positive in Zhengzhou came from a 24-tonne batch of frozen pork sent from a storage facility in Qingdao, in Shandong, authorities said.

Coronavirus Traces found in German Pork Knuckle

Chinese authorities said at the weekend that the packaging of a frozen pork knuckle sample imported from the northwestern German city of Bremen had triggered a new coronavirus case in China.

The Tianjin anti-epidemic group said that a worker tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to imported frozen food while handling packaging in a cold storage facility.

The packaging was initially imported from Bremen to Tianjin and from there to the city of Dezhou in Shandong Province.

Chinese state newspaper the Global Times reported that doctors diagnosed the 38-year-old worker as a mild case. He is said to be receiving treatment at a designated hospital while eight of his close colleagues were quarantined for medical observation.

Fifty-nine other contacts have also been tested and placed under quarantine as a precaution. Their results were pending. Tianjin officials said in a news conference on Sunday that the pork knuckle sample that tested positive for COVID-19 came from the German port of Bremen. The package arrived in Tianjin on October 19 and was then shipped to Dezhou on November 5.

