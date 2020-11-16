A CARDIOLOGIST has been accused of putting a camera in a bathroom to record a colleague having a shower, in a Valencian hospital.

-- Advertisement --



The 42-year-old cardiologist will now stand trial for the crime against privacy after it was announced on Monday, November 16, that the prosecution has refused to settle for a lesser sentence for his crime against his 28-year-old colleague.

The prosecution is after a three-year prison sentence for the crime, as well as a suspension of practice for six years.

The potential victim found the mobile phone hidden inside a high ventilation grille after they became suspicious of the cardiologist’s behaviour, who hung around inside the small medical personnel locker room for over 15-minutes for no apparent reason.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cardiologist accused of filming colleague in shower in Valencian hospital”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.