Cake shop owner fined

LOCAL POLICE in Sevilla intended to fine a cake shop for delivering an order at 10 minutes past six.

The owner of the shop recorded a video of the moment when two Local Police officers issued him with a fine for having the premises open just 10 minutes after the mandatory closing for the catering sector in the Andalucian capital.

The owner argued that he was simply clearing the tables and had just given an order to a delivery woman from home delivery service Glovo. There were no clients in the establishment.

The video has gone viral and many criticise the “lack of empathy” shown by the officers while doing their job.

After the argument, the officers admitted their mistake and withdrew the fine, adding that they were unaware that restaurants were allowed to remain open for home delivery until 11.30pm.

However, as the owner called the officers “shameless” he was eventually fined for disrespecting and shouting at the authorities.

He complained that they should be more tactful, and “find better things to do with their time”, adding that he had not disrespected anyone.

