BREAKING NEWS: UK to roll out Covid vaccine in December

UK could be ready to roll out Covid vaccine on December 1

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC Breakfast on Monday, November 16, that Britain is ‘working very closely’ with Pfizer and that all indications point to a roll-out of the vaccine in the UK at the start of December.

He told BBC Breakfast: ‘We’ll be ready from the first of December… but more likely is that we may be able to start rolling it out before Christmas,’ Hancock said.

The UK Government this week revealed it’s Priority List for Covid vaccinations after Pfizer announced the drug’s 90 per cent effectiveness.

No10 has deals securing early access to 350million doses of six vaccines, including the Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen jabs.

________________________________________________________________________

