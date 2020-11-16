Biden’s Scientific Advisers Prepare to Meet Vaccine Manufacturers as US COVID Cases Hit 11 million- the Death Toll Nears 250,000 people

-- Advertisement --



The United States has reached the grim milestone of 11 million confirmed cases of coronavirus- just eight days after the country reached the 10 million mark. With the death toll almost at 250,000 people, the prognosis for the country is grim. The rate of viral infection is rapidly accelerating, having taken off across much of the country in mid-October.

It has taken just over two weeks for the nation to go from eight million cases to nine million on October 30; from nine to 10 million took only 10 days. The country logged more than 159,100 new cases on Saturday alone, the third-highest total of the pandemic.

Ten states set single-day case records on Saturday; 29 states added more cases in the last week than in any other seven-day period, The new milestone came as it emerged that Joe Biden’s scientific advisers will meet with COVID-19 vaccine makers in the coming days, despite the presidential transition remaining stalled because of Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election.

‘We’re going to start those consultations this week,’ said Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff.

Klain said they would be speaking to Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies, he also urged Congress to pass bipartisan COVID-19 financial relief. Klain said Biden’s experts also need a detailed understanding of distribution plans being finalized by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Pentagon.

‘We need to be talking to them as quickly as possible,’ he said.

‘It’s great to have a vaccine, but vaccines don’t save lives: vaccinations save lives. And that means you’ve got to get that vaccine into people’s arms all over this country. It’s a giant logistical project,’ Klain added. For the first time since Election Day, Trump acknowledged that Biden had won. ‘He won because the Election was Rigged,’ Trump tweeted in reference to his Democratic rival Sunday morning.

However, Klain said Biden’s team is still awaiting federal government authorization to formally begin transition efforts between his pandemic advisers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Biden’s Scientific Advisers Prepare to Meet Vaccine Manufacturers as US COVID Cases Hit 11 million”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.