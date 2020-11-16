BBC One Pulled Off Air Due to ‘Technical Difficulties’ ahead of Panorama Causes Viewer Outrage.
BBC One suffered a major technical issue this evening sparking viewer outrage and was pulled off the air for more than 10 minutes. The flagship channel was supposed to start airing Panorama at 7.35 pm but was forced to push it back for at least 15 minutes as an error was fixed- the channel began to lose signal just after 7 pm.
As a result, a red screen was shown telling viewers: ‘We are sorry for the break in this programme and are trying to correct the fault.’ The voiceover repeatedly apologised over the course of the waiting period, telling viewers: ‘We are working very hard to get our programmes back on the air, and when we can, we’ll have something for you to watch.’
As the channel went down, it replaced moving images with smooth jazz music alongside a message which read: “We are sorry for the break in this programme and are trying to correct the fault.” People were quick to share the news on Twitter.
One user wrote: “Absolute scenes in BBC one headquarters as people scramble to find Bob the IT guy who went for a fag break 45 minutes ago.” Another said: “BBC One’s new drama has got me GRIPPED.” A third joked: “BBC One is broken and this is honestly the best live TV I’ve had in weeks listening to the voice over guy panic whilst updating everyone.”
And another said: “This is the most excitement I’ve had all week.”
The BBC complaints hotline was overwhelmed with thousands of calls from angry viewers, the BBC has so far not issued an apology or an explanation as to why the channel disappeared.
