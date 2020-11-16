In the middle of the second wave of restrictions in Malaga, police banned an ongoing baptism for breaking restrictions.

-- Advertisement --



In a football field bar and function hall, 83 guests were evicted when it was discovered they were celebrating baptisms of family members. The activity they should have been taking part in, football or sports activity related to the type of field was not happening in line with the new rules on meetings and gatherings.

The attendees in question were of South American origin mainly adults with around 15 to 20 children present.

After receiving information, local police attended the football field at Portada Alta humilladero, Malaga and stopped the event from progressing.

The manager of the bar attached to the football field was warned he along with the president of the club could be fined up to 60.000 (sixty thousand ) euros! For the serious breach of the current state of alarm.

The offence committed falls in between 15 -100 people which is regarded as serious in the published ‘boja’ this can carry a fine of up to 60.000 euros going up to 100.000 euros for gatherings of more than 100 people.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Baptism banned in Malaga”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.