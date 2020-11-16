Baby beating father arrested in Madrid as she fights for her life in hospital

A DISGRACEFUL baby beating father has been arrested in Madrid leaving his five-month-old girl fighting for her life in hospital.

According to a spokesperson for the Madrid Police Headquarters, Policia Nacional arrested a 22-year-old for allegedly hitting his five-month-old baby on Saturday, November 14.

The man had been left to look after his baby whilst the mother went off to do the night shift at work at around 10pm, however, she received a phone call from the man saying the girl “has fallen out of bed.”

Upon the mother’s arrival home, she found her daughter in a horrific state suffering from obvious injuries all over her body, and after getting her to hospital, it was discovered that the defenseless little baby had suffered a skull fracture and injuries to the chest and neck and was in a life-threatening condition.

According to reports, it was apparent to officers that the mother has also received injuries, however, she has not pressed charges.

