Avalon celebrates after being shortlisted ‘Best Funeral Plan Provider’ for the second consecutive year at the Personal Finance Awards

Avalon Funeral Plans is delighted to announce that it has been nominated in the Best Funeral Plan Provider category for a second year at the coveted 2020/21 Personal Finance Awards.

Now in its 23rd year, the Personal Finance Awards has long been recognised as a benchmark for excellence in the UK’s consumer finance market, providing a reflection of the consumer’s choice of top financial providers over the last two decades.

With over 25 years’ experience providing funeral plans to more than 85,000 customers across the UK and Europe, Avalon’s commitment to offering the very best care to customers and their families is continuously reflected in the company’s industry-leading customer feedback. With more than 2,500 reviews and a rating of ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot, as well as a five-star rating on Defaqto, it’s no wonder that someone chooses an Avalon funeral plan every 10 minutes*.

Avalon is the fastest growing provider of funeral plans in Europe, providing specialist expat plans in Spain, the Canaries, Portugal and Cyprus.

Avalon funeral plans are specially designed with British expats in mind, with unique features compared to other providers. Their 24/7 English speaking expat bereavement helpline is of vital support for families when the time comes, particularly in Spain where the funeral process can be unfamiliar and complicated.

“For peace of mind, especially for expatriates and their families, I would highly recommend Avalon’s services,” says Michael, whose mother and step-father had Avalon expat plans when they passed away. “On both occasions, the service we received was exemplary – they made what was such a stressful time in Spain so much easier.”

Avalon’s specialist advisors are on hand at venues across Costa Blanca to talk through their range of award-winning plans and your options so you can relax, knowing everything will be taken care of. To find out more, call +34 865 616 550, or visit www.avalonfuneralplans.com/spain.

*Based on sales of funeral plans over the period January – December 2018, by home appointment or over the phone, during standard trading hours.