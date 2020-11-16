At least 5 Tory MPs self-isolating after meeting with Johnson

AT least 5 Tory MPs self-isolating after meeting with Boris Johnson without masks

Four more MPs have been told to self-isolate at home after Lee Anderson tested positive for coronavirus last week. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also quarantining in his flat above No 10 after MPs held a 35-minute meeting at Downing Street without face masks, and without observing proper social distancing.

Ashfield MP Mr Anderson attended the breakfast meeting on Thursday, November 12, with a “small group” of Tory MPs and the Prime Minister.

He then fell ill, got a test on Saturday and received the results “within 24 hours”, Matt Hancock said.

New Tory MPs Andy Carter, Brendan Clarke-Smith, Katherine Fletcher and Lia Nicci all confirmed they were quarantining at home after attending the meeting with Lee Anderson.

Ms Nici told constituents: “I have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace following a work meeting last week with Lee Anderson MP and the Prime Minister. As a result I will be self-isolating in line with the rules. I currently have no symptoms and will be working from home.”

