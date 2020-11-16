Are you at a loss?

Simon Lawrence sings at my choir and one day he told me he had a vision for my hair. As he’s a hairdresser with twenty years’ experience at Vidal Sassoon apart from everything else, I agreed to a new look, particularly as he does home visits.

So far the response from everyone has been amazing; so thank you Simon for following through!

-- Advertisement --



My hair has been a focal point for as long as I can remember. As a child people would stop my mother in the street to comment on it but I was not impressed with the attention or the curls; back then there was no hair conditioner so brushing the tangled mess was agonising!

Thankfully with the latest hair products it’s now totally manageable and I’m grateful for having lots of it; as a dear friend pointed out from her personal experience years back “better too much than too little”.

I’m happy to learn that solutions have changed when it comes to thinning hair also. Again thanks to Simon I’ve learnt a lot about how wigs and hairpieces can be tailor-made nowadays to address almost every issue. In fact this is Simon’s speciality; so much so he even gives online training courses to share his expertise with other professionals.

He explains that Alopecia Totalis and Alopecia Universalis both mean a complete loss of hair, requiring a full wig. Several types of base caps have been developed such as Swiss lace with a Polyurethane (PU) perimeter.

This allows the wig to breath and the PU gives strength and robustness. If the wearer wants to have it attached for weeks at a time, so one can sleep, shower and enjoy a normal daily routine, he uses a special hypoallergenic adhesive. If you wear your hair backwards then he uses an ultra fine HD lace for the frontline so it is undetectable.

For those with fine, thinning hair or even patches of Alopecia Areata he recommends a “volumiser”, which is craftily fitted and made from fine mono lace.

Other bespoke options include the choice of hair texture, European, Indian, Chinese and the exact colour, with highlights and low lights etc. All these preferences aren’t readily available in a shop which is why Simon is so sought after locally and internationally.

Surprisingly there are many reasons why women lose their hair but for men it’s often due to male pattern baldness. They produce a chemical called DHT, which strangulates the hair follicle and the growth stage stops. He adds that Minoxidil can be used to counteract this but on its own will do very little.

It has become stylish for men losing their hair to simply shave their heads but with the options Simon offered they might prefer a groomed hairstyle that can also be fixed so it only needs a simple re-groom every 4 weeks.

So for a hair do or more hair, why not give Simon a call? I wouldn’t want you to be at a loss J

www.greatlookinghair.eu – www.glhwigandhairacademy.com