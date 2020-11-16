Alleged sex offender swam out to sea to avoid being arrested

AN alleged sex offender swam out to sea and barricaded himself next to a buoy in order to avoid being arrested in Vélez-Málaga.

The 26-year-old Polish man was finally arrested after making his sensational escape following a crime of sexual assault on Sunday, November 15.

It is alleged that the man, who was naked, approached a woman on the beach of El Hornillo and forced himself on her, however, thankfully the victim managed to get away from him.

After the woman freed herself from her attacker, she ran to a nearby beach bar whilst the man entered the sea and spent two hours next to a buoy until his rescue and subsequent arrest by Policia Nacional officers, with the help of Salvamento Marítimo.

