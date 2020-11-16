A new outbreak of Xylella is declared in the Valencian Community as thousands of plants have to be destroyed



The DOGV revealed on Monday, November 16 that the Department of Agriculture has declared the thirteenth outbreak of Xylella fastidosa in the Valencian Community, affecting nine plant species in the province of Alicante.

Experts in the region must now systematically destroy all affected plants, completely disposing of their root systems to avoid re-growth.

The diseased plants are found in public and private gardens, sidewalks, medians and other landscaped areas of the roads, highways and motorways.

The Bacteriology Laboratory of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition has confirmed that Cistus albidus , Laurus nobilis , Lavandula angustifolia , Lavandula dentata , Polygala myrtifolia , Prunus dulcis , Prunus armeniaca , Rhamnus alaternus and Rosmarinus officinalis have all been diagnosed with the disease.

