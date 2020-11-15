WORKS to begin on Orihuela Costa roads, starting in La Zenia and La Regia

Ángel Noguera of the Orihuela City Council has confirmed that a contract for road and pavement improvements in La Regia and La Zenia de Orihuela Costa has been awarded to the company Serrano Aznar Obras Publicas SLU. The improvement project, costing €440,174, is set to last four months.

Ángel Noguera explained that “they are necessary works since we are talking about urbanizations of the 60s and 70s, where many roads fail to comply with the current regulatory conditions of accessibility, as well as vehicle circulation. Sidewalks that are invaded by trees, thus preventing pedestrian circulation, poorly executed access to homes, the lack of signposting for parking lots and the absence of horizontal road signs, as well as crosswalks.”

The works included in the project basically consist of a substantial improvement to pedestrian accessibility as well as resurfacing deteriorated roads.

