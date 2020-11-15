POSITIVE news in Lorca as the Council announces a WhatsApp number is now available for residents to report municipality cleaning incidents.

-- Advertisement --



In an initiative announced by the Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Public Companies, Francisco Morales, on Friday, November 13, Lorca City Council has partnered with the municipal company LIMUSA to make an instant messaging service available to locals.

“The new communication channel will make it easier for residents to inform, via WhatsApp, about [cleaning] incidents detected or pending services to provide a quick response. The new number is 646 07 35 78 and it is already available to serve Lorca residents,” said Francisco Morales.

The purpose of the new launch is to strengthen Lorca and help it run more efficiently with Morales confirming that “this new line of communication between the municipal company and the residents [means] another useful tool [has been incorporated] to [help] respond to possible incidents as quickly as possible.

“After the satisfactory experience of launching the LorcaLimusa profile in the most demanded digital media, such as Facebook and Twitter, to address the concerns of both information and advice about waste management, the measure that we present today is the discharge of the company in the WhatsApp messaging tool.”

The number 646 07 35 78 will be available from 8am to 8pm in the afternoon, Monday through Friday, to attend to the demands or incidents in relation to the services of the municipal cleaning company.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “WhatsApp number now available for Lorca residents to report incidents”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.