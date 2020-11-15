Volvo’s most extreme crash test

IN their most extreme crash test ever, Volvo Cars dropped several of their new vehicles multiple times from a height of 30 metres.

To allow rescue services to prepare for any possible crash scenario and to simulate the most extreme crashes, beyond what can be simulated with ordinary crash testing, Volvo Cars dropped the cars 30 metres from a crane.

In extreme crash scenarios, people inside the car are likely to be in a critical condition. Therefore the priority is to get people out of the car and to a hospital as quickly as possible, using hydraulic rescue tools known in the industry as ‘jaws of life’. Extrication specialists often talk about the golden hour: they need to release and get a patient to the hospital within one hour after the accident has happened.

All findings from the crashes and the resulting extrication work will be collected in an extensive research report. This report will be made available free of use to rescue workers elsewhere, allowing them to benefit from the findings and further develop their life-saving capabilities.

